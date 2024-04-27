South Africa: For the Majority of South Africans, Freedom's Just Another Word for Nothing Left to Lose

analysis

Forgive me if I am not in the mood to raise a glass this Freedom Day. Until every South African can enjoy the full spectrum of rights and freedoms promised by our Constitution, these celebrations ring hollow.

As South Africa approaches another Freedom Day celebration, it is hard not to reflect on the irony of commemorating three decades of democracy under the ANC-led government while many fundamental rights remain elusive for a significant portion of the population.

Of course, the ANC-led government deserves recognition for ushering in an era of democracy, breaking the chains of apartheid, and enshrining rights and freedoms in the Constitution. But what good are these rights if they are nothing more than ink on paper for those trapped in poverty and neglect?

Opposition parties should also never be absolved from liability as some have been with the ANC at the centre of dysfunctionality and chaos in the corridors of some local government authorities and in Parliament.

In terms of the concept of the social contract, citizens, through voting, hand over certain rights and powers to the State in exchange for protection by the State. But as we prepare to wave our flags and sing praises to progress since the dawn of democracy, let us not forget that for many South Africans, there are certain rights that remain a distant dream.

Rights such as the right to access basic education without hindrance, and clean...