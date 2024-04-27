Namibia: King of Amapiano's Show Sells Out in Five Hours

When people call Kabza De Small the king of amapiano, it's no gimmick.

Not only has he proven this with his top charting music, but tickets for his first Red Bull Symphonic show in South Africa have sold out in just five hours.

Kabza, whose real name is Kabelo Motha, has demonstrated his star power and dominance in the genre yet again.

Fans and amapiano DJs have flocked to support him.

This unprecedented performance will bring together two musical worlds as the famous Kabza will perform his iconic repertoire with a full-scale symphonic orchestra, led by woman conductor Ofentse Pitse.

"It's really crazy, they thought of it all," the DJ says.

"But many of my songs focus on vocals, and a lot of amapiano is very instrumental, so I think people will be familiar with it.

"Amapiano is taking over the world, and through collaborations like this, who knows how much further we could push the genre?"

Red Bull Symphonic Kabza De Small with Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra is a ground-breaking blend of modern-style music and classical orchestration.

The show will make its highly awaited debut in South Africa on 8 June at the famed Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.

"The clash of two worlds between amapiano and classical music will create an electrifying atmosphere in which anything is possible. It's about breaking away from conventional limits and enabling the music to grow into something genuinely exceptional."

Amapiano's addictive rhythms and iconic log drum melodies will be masterfully arranged and played by a 33-piece orchestra and an eight-piece choir, resulting in a symphonic fusion of the two musical worlds.

This is not the first time a South African artist will be teaming up with an orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance.

Slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes performed two shows - one at Sun Square with the Pretoria Philharmonic Orchestra, and one in Durban at the Durban International Convention Centre with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra.

Music producer DJ Tira has also performed with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra.

They performed at the People's Park Moses Mabhida Stadium for the Pop Opera Concert hosted by FNB last year. - IOL Entertainment