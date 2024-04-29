Kenya: Leaking Roof Highlights KAA's Inefficiency At JKIA

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Kenya faces persistent challenges, with recent incidents spotlighting significant inefficiencies at East Africa's major aviation gateway.

With the ongoing rains, JKIA's Terminal 1C revealed vulnerabilities, as its leaking roof disrupted normal operations on Friday last week, underscoring broader structural issues plaguing the airport.

This recurrence echoes previous instances, raising concerns about governmental neglect in tackling the mess.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), responsible for JKIA's management, issued an apology on April 26, acknowledging the disruptions caused by the inclement weather.

Henry Ogoye, KAA's managing director, outlined ongoing efforts to address the roof leakages at Terminals 1B and 1C, with repair works initiated in March 2024 and slated for completion within three months.

"Over the last few days, the heavy rainfall in Nairobi has adversely impacted the temporary drainage infrastructure put by the contractor on site, resulting in the current leakages being experienced at the terminal," said Mr Ogoye.

Mr Ogoye reassured stakeholders that mitigation measures are underway, emphasizing adherence to the scheduled repair timeline.

JKIA's operational integrity has faced scrutiny in recent times, evidenced by recurrent power outages last year, plunging the airport into darkness and raising security apprehensions.

Analysts highlight such disruptions as significant security risks, jeopardising the facility's reliability as a Category One airport.

As a critical departure point for passengers traveling to the United States, JKIA's security standards are paramount.

However, recent setbacks have contributed to its descent from its former stature as a premier regional hub, with the latest rankings positioning it two spots behind Kigali.

Skytrax's 2024 assessment, encompassing over 570 airports worldwide, ranked JKIA tenth among Africa's top airports, while Kigali secured the eighth spot, with South Africa dominating the top three positions.

JKIA's historical role as East Africa's transit hub underscores the importance of addressing these challenges promptly.

Skytrax's evaluation criteria, spanning check-in procedures, arrivals, transfers, retail options, security, and immigration processes, emphasise the holistic traveler experience, a facet where JKIA seeks improvement amidst ongoing operational hurdles.