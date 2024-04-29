Africa Soft Power Summit Returns to Kigali for Third Time

The Africa Soft Power Summit is set to return to Kigali for its third consecutive year from May 28th-31st. This was announced in a Kigali cocktail mixer event that was organised on Thursday April 25 in Kigali.

It was an opportunity for Kigali professionals, business and potential partners to learn more about the Africa soft power summit and how to be involved with the larger Africa soft power ecosystem.

The Africa Soft Power Summit is pivotal in reshaping the conversation around Africa's growth and the sectors that power this transformation.

Carol Abade, a member of the board chair at the African Soft Power Summit, gave a speech on what this summit represents for Africa's growing global influence and innovative spirit.

"You have the opportunity to be part of something truly transformative, a movement that will shift the future of our continent and the world. Together, we can unlock the boundless potential of African youth and create a legacy that they will enjoy for generations to come" said Abade

Some of the people who attended the cocktail mixer expressed how excited they are about the Africa soft power summit coming back to Kigali for the third time.

"I think it is very important to have a conversation about what creative economics can actually do for the continent, and having its center in Rwanda is crucial for development." Said Luladey Teshome, art project manager at British council

The Summit is the ASP's signature event for C-level executives, technology and financial innovators, creative institutions, change makers, and government leaders.

" I am excited for the Africa Soft Power event because it offers networking opportunities and focuses on real-world issues in Africa through technology, art, and leadership, different leaders within those industries coming together trying to find solutions, even improving on what we have achieved." Ishimwe Rene, Kigali kaftan

Autumn Marie, one of the co-producer of the Africa Soft Power Summit, thanked everyone for coming and emphasized how crucial it was to attend.

"One of the things that makes the Africa Soft Power Summit so effective is that it brings together individuals from all over the continent and the world's diaspora in one place to have powerful, real-time thought leadership and strategy. You really need to meet all in one place and across all sectors" Autumn added.

The 2024 Africa soft power summit key event include:

The remarkable African women's (RAW) leadership conference: The RAW Conference stands out as the continent's first gathering to focus on African women's leadership and its critical role in addressing today's intersectional issues. Powered by African Women on Board, the event offers a unique perspective on gender discourse, advancing the visibility and perspectives of African women in global discourse while highlighting male-driven insights into gender equality in general.

The creative and innovation industries conference will bring together leading businesses and individuals from around the world to discuss the relationship between creativity and commercial viability, and how the private sector can shape the future digital, creative, and knowledge economies.

The Africa Soft Power Gala will celebrate African creativity and will highlight the most recent developments in African art, fashion, film, entertainment, media, and technology, bringing to life the themes explored at the RAW and CII conferences.

Additionally, there will be master classes, roundtables, city tours, and various experiential activities.