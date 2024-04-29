Kenya: Houses Swept Away in Mai Mahiu After Dam Breaks Banks

VIDEO: Kenya Red Cross Rescues Child from Floodwaters
29 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — A major search and rescue operation is underway in Mai Mahiu after a nearby river broke its banks due to flash floods affecting Kamuchiri Village.

Kenya Red Cross says several houses have been swept away, while transport in Mai Mahiu has been paralysed with roads cut off.

The humanitarian agency says several people have been rescued and are recieving medical treatment.

The floodwaters are reported to have overflowed at around 2am, causing heavy destruction in the area.

The Kenya Police, County Disaster team, Kenya Red Cross and community members are at the scene.

