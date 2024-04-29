Kenya: Rescue Operations for Garissa Boat Victims Set to Resume

29 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Efforts to locate and rescue passengers who are still missing following the capsizing of a boat in Garissa, are set to resume on Monday.

23 individuals have been successfully rescued and are under the attentive care at Madogo Hospital.

Locals said 53 people, mainly women and children, were onboard the ill-fated vessel on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said passengers resorted to using the boat due to an impassable Garissa-Mororo Road.

The region's plight reflects the broader impact of intensified rainfall, linked to the El Nino weather pattern, with flash floods displacing over 130,000 people across 24,000 households.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.