Namibia: Nored Employee Was Sole Breadwinner

29 April 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The brother of the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) employee who died while attending to a power failure at Okongo has described his death as a great loss to the family.

He says his brother was the family's sole breadwinner.

Electrician Ananias Iiyambo tragically died a week ago after he was electrocuted while on duty. His brother Amon says Iiyambo, who worked for the utility for more than 10 years, was transferred to Okongo from the Oshana region but people across the region continued to consult with him on electrical issues. "He was a very reliable person, helpful in the community. He was a person who openly told people that he loved them. He was so caring and supportive," Amon says.

Iiyambo is survived by two children. Meanwhile, Nored hosted a memorial service for Iiyambo at Ongwediva on Thursday.

Shinana Shinana, the head of Nored Ongwediva's technical department, said Iiyambo was more than just an employee and a valued member of the technical department. "He dedicated himself to both the department and the company. His journey began at Ongwediva, where he consistently showcased his skills and expertise as an electrician. "His commitment to and passion for his craft were evident." Iiyambo was buried at the village over the weekend.

