Kenya: 10 Bodies Pulled Out in Mai Mahiu Dam Tragedy

Nakuru — Ten bodies have been pulled out in ongoing search after the Mai Mahiu dam tragedy.

According to police, more than 30 are feared dead after homes were washed away.

The incident occured at about 4am as residents residents slept.

The Nakuru County Government has deployed several ambulances, medics and emergency staff to help in the rescue

The County Public Health Chief Office stated that over 42 patients have been evacuated with minor injuries and moved to Maai-Mahiu Hospital for prompt medical care.

The severity of certain cases have seen other critical patients with fractures referred to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital for specialized treatment.