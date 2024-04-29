Mauritius: Prime Minister Inaugurates Village Hall and Mini Soccer Pitch At L'espérance

Every region in Mauritius, whether small or big, is receiving vital amenities and infrastructure, reflecting this Government's dedication to promoting inclusive growth.

This statement was made by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, at the inauguration of the Village Hall and a Mini Soccer Pitch at L'Espérance. Prior to the inaugural ceremonies, the Prime Minister also attended Family Fun Days at Alma and at Residence Firinga, in L'Assurance.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; the Member of Parliament, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden; and other personalities were also present.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed his honour in realising this much-needed project for the inhabitants of the locality of L'Espérance. Encouraging regular physical exercise, he dwelt on the importance of utilising the facility for leisure and socialising, fostering relationships and camaraderie among residents.

Moreover, with the collaboration from various stakeholders, the Prime Minister assured that all necessary measures will be taken to improve the quality of life of the population. He likewise appealed to the youth, urging them to engage in healthy activities to steer clear of negative influences. He further called upon all inhabitants to make the most of this infrastructure, using it to maintain a healthy lifestyle while also ensuring its proper upkeep.