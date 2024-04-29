Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Inaugurates Bel Air Rivière Sèche Mediclinic

The Bel Air Rivière Sèche Mediclinic, constructed to the tune of some Rs 90 million, with the aim of providing various health care services to the inhabitants of the region, was inaugurated, this afternoon, by the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Soomilduth Bholah; the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Mr Sanjit Kumar Nuckcheddy; and other eminent personalities were also present on this occasion.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the mediclinic in Bel Air Rivière Sèche, emphasising its role in providing modern healthcare infrastructure to the region. He highlighted that this facility would also cater to neighbouring areas like Clementia, Sebastopol, Olivia, La Lucie, Melrose, Grand Sable, and Quatre Soeurs, thereby reducing the need to travel to Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital in Flacq.

Mr Jugnauth reiterated Government's commitment to prioritising public health, and stressed that the construction of the mediclinic was a vital component of a wider effort aimed at improving citizens' well-being by upgrading healthcare infrastructure.

The Prime Minister outlined the range of services available at the mediclinic, including paediatrics, psychiatry, dermatology, radiology, and ayurvedic treatments. He emphasised that the newly constructed facility, equipped with modern equipment, would help decentralise healthcare services from the main hospital and provide free medical, nursing, dispensary, and support services at the regional level. Mr Jugnauth further encouraged the public to adopt healthier lifestyles and make use of sports facilities while discouraging harmful habits such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and drug use.

Additionally, the Prime Minister detailed various achievements and upcoming projects in the healthcare sector, including the completion of the New Cancer Centre; the construction of the New Flacq Hospital and the Eye hospital in Moka; and the establishment of three new mediclinics in Stanley, Grand Bois and Chemin Grenier. Other initiatives mentioned were the renovation of the Victoria Hospital, the construction of a cardiac centre in Côte d'Or, the establishment of a modern Central Laboratory, and the construction of a modern Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy hospital (AYUSH).

Among other projects, he also highlighted the setting up of a Pharmacy Store, a Renal Transplant Unit, and the implementation of the e-Health project with the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme to replace the existing paper-based health care system by a modern and integrated e-Health system in all public regional and health care centres.

For his part, Dr Jagutpal highlighted that this inauguration aligned with the vision of the Government to improve the quality of health in Mauritius and ensure efficient service to the population. He stated that the mediclinic would provide its services to some 39,000 inhabitants of the region comprising 20,000 females and 19,000 males with a total of 7,000 people above 60 years old.

Moreover, Dr Jagutpal indicated that the mediclinic would work in collaboration with the area health centres in order to provide rapid service to the citizens. The Health Minister also said that the mediclinic would provide tests for Sexually Transmitted Diseases while ensuring the confidentiality of patients.