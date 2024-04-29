Kenya: Monarch Insurance Ordered to Pay Two Joint Creditors Sh2.4mn Claim

29 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Monarch Insurance Company Limited has been ordered to pay Sh2.5 million as claim payments to its joint creditors.

The insurer was also required to make the payment within 21 days to both Millicent Anyango Ojwang and Malachi Odera Minganyi, listed as joint creditors.

"Take Notice that within 21 days after service of this notice on the company. excluding the day of such service, the company must pay Millicent Anyango Ojwang and Malachi Odera Minganyi (joint creditors)] the sum of Sh 2,487,605 claimed by the creditors," read the notice.

The creditors were also advised to file a liquidation order against the company if it fails to pay the stated amount within the agreed-upon period.

