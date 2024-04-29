Eritrea: 'Fitewrary' Award Presented to Outstanding Students

29 April 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 28 April, 2024 - The 'Fitewrary' award was presented to 165 outstanding students, including 90 female students from the Central Region, who achieved high marks in the 2022/2023 eighth grade national examination.

The award ceremony was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, regional administration, and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students.

Mr. Samson Kifle, head of the union branch in the region, noted that this is the third time the 'Fitewrary' award has been given to outstanding students, specifically to those who scored over 90 points on the national examination.

Mr. Belay Habtegabir, head of the education office in the region, emphasized that a student's success is a result of their hard work, as well as support from parents and teachers. He encouraged the students to take full advantage of the educational opportunities provided to them.

Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, stated that the award not only recognizes outstanding students but also plays a significant role in motivating other students. He also extended his congratulations to the parents and teachers of the awardees.

