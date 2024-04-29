Africa: Urgent Call for Country Leadership and Global Solidarity to End Maternal and Newborn Deaths By 2030

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will join global leaders to call for renewed commitment towards progress on eradicating preventable maternal and newborn deaths at a 29 April event during the 57th Session of the Commission on Population and Development.

At this ministerial event, UNFPA and the Governments of Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sweden, Tanzania and the United Kingdom will celebrate national successes in improving maternal health outcomes; and call on governments to adopt midwifery models of care as the most cost-effective way to scale up maternal and newborn health services; and call for increased investment to speed up progress on maternal and newborn health.

UNFPA is calling for US$ 210 million by 2028 for its Maternal and Newborn Health Thematic Fund to catalyze national and global investments for high impact practices, expanded partnerships and empowered communities to dramatically reduce global maternal mortality and ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health care services. UNFPA estimates US $115.5 billion is needed to end preventable maternal deaths in 120 priority countries by 2030. This investment would also have the added effect of reducing newborn deaths by 33 per cent and still births by 57 per cent.

Over the past two decades, significant strides have been made in improving maternal and newborn health worldwide, evidenced by a 34% decline in maternal mortality. However, midway on the journey to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), progress on reducing maternal mortality - and investment in sexual and reproductive health rights - have stagnated. Today, one woman and nearly five newborns still die every two minutes from preventable pregnancy and childbirth complications.

This demonstration of unity and global cooperation serves as a catalyst for new gains and as a vital precursor to the upcoming Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly - where clear targets and commitments to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths must be included.