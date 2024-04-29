Somalia - Six Hormuud Telecom Staff Killed in Tragic Mogadishu Blast

Mogadishu, Somalia — On the afternoon of April 28, 2024, a devastating explosion rocked the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, claiming the lives of six employees of Hormuud Telecom, the country's largest telecommunications company.

The incident took place in the Garasbaaley area near the capital city, marking another tragic event in a series of attacks targeting commercial companies in Somalia.

Hormuud Telecom confirmed the deaths of their staff members in a statement expressing deep condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims.

The company identified the deceased employees as Hussein Maalim Abdi Weheliye, Mohamed Ahmed Wehliye (Gabashey), and four others whose names were not disclosed immediately. The tragic event was condemned by the Somali government, which accused the al-Shabab group of perpetrating the attack.

The explosion is part of a disturbing pattern of violence against commercial companies in Somalia, with Hormuud Telecom being a frequent target. In recent months, the company has faced multiple attacks, including a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu and other incidents in various parts of the country. These attacks have resulted in casualties, injuries, and significant property damage.

Al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked militant group, has been active in Somalia for nearly two decades, launching attacks on civilian and military targets.

The group aims to topple the federal government. The government and international partners have been working to counter the insurgency and restore peace and stability in the region.

The attack has been met with widespread condemnation from the international community, with calls for increased efforts to combat terrorism and support the Somali people in their struggle for peace and security.

Hormuud Telecom has vowed to continue its operations despite the challenges, emphasizing its commitment to providing essential telecommunications services to the Somali people.

As the investigation into the attack continues, the families of the victims and the entire Hormuud Telecom community mourn the loss of their colleagues, friends, and loved ones.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism in Somalia and the need for continued international support to address the root causes of instability and violence in the region.