Namibia: Energy Retains Title

Local boxer Fillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa showcased a remarkable performance in defending his WBO international super-bantamweight title against China's DeKang Wang in the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing Academy's Dr Hage Geingob Boxing Bonanza.

The intense fight, which took place in the early hours of Sunday at the Ramatex Hall in Windhoek, lasted the full 12 rounds, with both fighters exchanging powerful blows right from the start.

Despite Nghitumbwa's reputation for knocking out his opponents, Wang proved to be worthy and resilient, refusing to back down.

Reflecting on the fight, the Namibian boxer admitted he underestimated Wang, as he wanted to knock him out.

"I thought it was going to be easy. But by the third round, I realised that the guy was tough. It was not easy, so I just decided to focus on collecting points.

"My mother came from far to watch me fight, so I worked hard. This fight really means a lot to me, because I want to fight for a world title," added Nghitumbwa.

The supporting bouts saw Namibia's Jeremiah Nakathila going up against a stubborn Evans Husayihwevhu of Zimbabwe.

The fight went all the way, with Nakathila winning on points.

Meanwhile, Namibia's Paulinus Ndjolonimus made mincemeat of Zimbabwe's Clever Sithoke, sending him to the shower early via a knockout.

Results from the other bouts:

Lightweight: Tangeni Salomon defeated Mutenga Tjiroze

Bantamweight: Jonathan Kasheeta lost against Phillipus Mateus

Featherweight: Salatiel Moses lost his fight against Edward Mbangula

Welterweight: Nestor Amukoto beat Stefanus Josua

Junior welterweight: Flera Johannes was the victor in the fight against Hango Petrus

Junior lightweight: Martin Mukungu won against Johannes Mosande

Junior lightweight: Onesmus Nekundi defeated David Shinuna

Welterweight: Paulus Amavila won his fight against Joseph Abel

Featherweight: Fredricks Nghutenanye won via TKO against David Johannes

Featherweight national title: Linekela Nghifindaka defeated Shifiona Tomas

Bantamweight national title: Nestor Thomas won the fight against Paulus Shonena

International welterweight: Emmanuel Mugadjela defeated Tranos Zihove of Zimbabwe

Featherweight: Matheus Heita beat John Shitilitha

Female exhibition bout: Lakeisha van Wyk drew against Elina Shikongo

Light heavyweight: Pieter Kotze also drew against Fillipus Shikongo