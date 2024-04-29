Namibia: Belgium's King Phillipe in Windhoek Today

Belgium's King Phillipe will arrive in Windhoek this afternoon on a five-day State visit.

President Nangolo Mbumba described the visit as an excellent opportunity for the two countries to deepen the strong bonds of friendship and growing bilateral relations.

"The visit by His Majesty King Phillipe, the King of the Belgians, provides an excellent opportunity for Namibia and Belgium to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of our peoples in a diverse range of sectors, ranging from green hydrogen, environmental protection, tourism, forestry, arts and culture, trade and investment, including the development of port infrastructure," reads a statement by the Namibian Presidency issued yesterday.

Soon after arriving at Hosea Kutako International Airport, official bilateral talks between the two heads of state will commence.

Among other activities, King Phillipe will lay a wreath at Heroes' Acre and visit the HISA Community Centre in Okuryangava, where he will participate in a financial literacy and economic empowerment session tomorrow. In a joint endeavour to strengthen a Green Hydrogen Partnership, on Thursday, President Mbumba and King Phillipe will witness the Cleanergy Green Hydrogen Inauguration in Walvis Bay, Erongo region. The two Heads of State will visit the Hydrogen Refuelling station to witness the filling of two dual-fuel trucks and will take a tour of the GH2 Production area, Dual-Truck Workshop and Solar Park.

On the margins of the visit of the King of the Belgians, an agreement will be signed between the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and Lignaverda Reforestation Cooperation.

Namibia and Belgium are good trading partners, with Belgium holding the fifth position among Namibia's top 10 export partners.

Namibian exports to Belgium include copper, diamonds, precious metals, fruits and nuts, valued at more than N$5 billion between 2022 and 2023. Namibian imports from Belgium include pharmaceutical products, mineral fuels and oil, as well as products of the milling industry, valued at more than N$3 billion. People-to-people exchanges between the two countries have also seen a sharp increase in activities in the areas of education. Namibia has emerged as one of the top destinations for Belgian tourists in Africa, and Belgian investments have increased in the tourism sector.