Tanzania: Samia Swears in Newly Appointed Leaders

DAR ES SALAAM — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday swore in three leaders for various positions, including Court of Appeal Justice Winfrida Korosso to be the Chairperson of the Law Reform Commission.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Magogoni State House in Dar es Salaam and was attended by other senior National Leaders, including the Vice-President, Dr Philip Mpango and the Chief Justice of Tanzania, Prof Ibrahim Juma.

Others are the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Mussa Hassan Zungu, Chief Secretary, Dr Moses Kusiluka, Attorney General, Dr Eliezer Mbuki Feleshi and others.

Other leaders who were sworn in are the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions from the National Office of Prosecutions, Ms Bibiana Kileo and the Deputy Solicitor General, Ms Alice Mtulo.

Those sworn in were appointed by President Samia to hold those positions on April 4, 2024. Before the appointment, Ms Bibiana was the Head of Regional Prosecution in the National Office of Prosecution at Mwanza and Ms Alice was the Director of the Case Management and Quality Control Department in the Office of the Solicitor General.