Kenya: Ngetich Eyes Olympics Glory After Narrow Miss On World Record in Germany

Nairobi — After missing out on the world record for the women's 10km, Kenya's Agnes Ngetich says her next mission is to win a medal at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

The 2023 World Cross Country bronze medalist said a podium finish at the quadrennial games is top of her to-do list for this year.

"For me now I am focusing on the Olympics. I don't know whether it is gold, silver or bronze but my aim to get a medal. Now we are going back to training...full training until the Olympics. I will maybe compete in some Diamond League events in between to keep my muscles ready," Ngetich said.

The world record holder for the women's 5km missed out on another feat to her name, clocking 30:03 to win the women's 10km race at the Adizero Road to Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany on Saturday.

Her time was only two seconds shy of the world record, held by countrywoman - and namesake - the late Agnes Tirop who clocked 30:01 at the same event in 2021.

Despite falling short of making history, Ngetich is nonetheless content with her performance in Germany, noting it is evidence of the exploits she can do.

"I wanted the world record but I missed by two seconds. I am happy with the result. I was pushing myself alone (without any pacemakers) so I am satisfied. Failing to break the world record by only two seconds while pushing alone is quite hard work.

She added: "When I was running, I was telling myself that I was alone and that I could do it. I tried pushing myself to get as close as possible but it was not to be. All in all I thank God."

The 23-year-old says she has lived to fight another day.

"If I get the chance to do it again, I'll push it again because I want it (the world record) and I am focused on it. Next year I'll come back here if they invite me and I'll try to smash the world record again," she said.

Ngetich has thus far won three races this year, including the Ibercaja Valencia 10km in January as well as the senior women's 10km race at the National Cross Country Championships in March.