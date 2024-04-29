Zimbabwe: Suspect Nabbed for Poaching Zebra in Wildlife Ranch

29 April 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a Chiredzi villager in the Lowveld for allegedly killing a Zebra.

The 23-year-old suspect, who is expected to appear in court, was found in possession of 15 kilogrammes of dried meat of the Zebra.

"On April 27, 2024, police in Chiredzi arrested Digital Dhliwayo (23) in connection with a case of poaching a Zebra at Humani Ranch.

"The suspect was found with 15 kilogrammes of semi dried Zebra meat at Mabhiza Village, Humani and he confessed to the police that he killed the Zebra at the ranch on April 25, 2024," said police through a social media post.

