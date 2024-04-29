Rwanda: Kwibuka 30 - Crystal Ventures Honors Genocide Victims

Staff members of Crystal Ventures Ltd (CVL), alongside members of the Group's distinguished subsidiaries, on Friday, April 26, marked the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi by honouring the victims laid to rest at Kigali Genocide Memorial.

The commemoration commenced with staff members laying wreaths on the graves of the victims interred at the memorial which is home to over 250,000 innocent people who perished in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Dieudonné Nagiriwubuntu, the manager of the memorial, spoke at length about the history leading up to the Genocide and the atrocities that victims endured before highlighting the brave efforts towards stopping this dark history.

According to him, the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed the lives of more than a million innocent civilians, is constantly being distorted by revisionists and deniers who employ different means, platforms, and tactics.

"I want to appreciate, on behalf of Kigali Genocide Memorial, the support we continue to receive from Crystal Ventures towards conserving the memorial sites," Nagiriwubuntu expressed. "We can't achieve our aim of preserving the remains of the bodies of people who perished during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi without your support."

Nagiriwubuntu emphasized that it remains everyone's responsibility to contribute to the cause of preserving the memory, acknowledging that it is a painful and sad memory.

He shared similar sentiments with Rodrigue Diallo Nyiringabo, a Genocide survivor who deeply understands the importance of keeping the memory alive. Nyiringabo shared an emotional testimony of how he lost his father at a tender age, preceded by countless days and nights in appalling hiding places.

"Sharing my testimony to others helped me in my healing journey and inspires fellow survivors to open up and heal from the gruesome memories. I consider that as a special gift for the survivors," Nyiringabo said, choking with emotion.

Nyiringabo, now married with two children and also an employee of Macefield, one of the CVL group of companies, pointed out that his current status and achievements are a true reflection of resilience and development.

"Keeping the memory alive is crucial," emphasized Nyiringabo.

"I feel relieved every time I share my personal story. I was deeply wounded together with my siblings. Today, we heal through telling our stories."

Crystal Ventures Limited (CVL), through Crystal Ventures Foundation, a CSR arm of the group, has been instrumental in efforts towards preserving the memory of Genocide victims and the path towards development.

In May 2022, CVL partnered with Rwamagana District to rehabilitate Muhazi Genocide Memorial, home to more than 9,000 Genocide victims. The foundation also renovated Kigali Genocide Memorial during this year's official commemoration, thanks to some of the group's products, especially Ruliba and East African Granite Industries (EAGI).

Speaking to The New Times in an exclusive interview, Brenda Muteteri, the Managing Director of Crystal Ventures Foundation, noted that this is among many other partnership efforts contributing to creating an avenue to honour the genocide victims laid to rest in the memorials while learning about historical facts.

"We are committed to keeping this cause alive. This year alone, we are looking to add about three more memorial sites, among other projects in the pipeline," she said.

Every year, Rwanda and friends of Rwanda commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, a period marked by paying tribute to the victims while standing in solidarity with the survivors.

More than a million people were killed in the carefully planned killings that lasted from April through July 1994.