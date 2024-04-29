Mozambique: Registration of Ghost Voters in Chókwè

28 April 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Our correspondents in Chókwè, Gaza, saw non-existent voters being registered in some posts. During their observation rounds, they found typists introducing information into the computer without a single voter registering. Chókwè was the district where many of the 300,000 ghost voters of 2019 were registered.

In the posts at the Canhine EP1 and the Chacuarine EP1, the typists, accompanied by the Frelimo Party monitors, were busy introducing data into the machines, while the other brigade members were standing around talking, and there were no monitors from opposition parties.

The photo below shows no voters in in the queue, so the voters being registered must be a long queue of ghosts which we cannot see.

At Canhine EP1, the typist ignored the presence of observers and continued inputting information, the content of which it was not possible to ascertain. During the hour in which the observers were present at the post, the typist did not stop data input.

At Chacuarine EP1, observers found the typist copying data from the telephone onto the computer. When they saw that observers were present, all the brigade members who were outside, plus the police, came back inside the post. The typist stopped closed the computer. Immediately the supervisor began to make phone calls denouncing the presence of the observers.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.