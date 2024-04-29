Mozambique: In Renamo Zones, Voters Walk 20 km and Wait For Two Days in the Hope of Being Registered

28 April 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The national head of social affairs of the MDM, pastor Maiba Wache, has denounced the existence of areas where the potential voters are obliged to walk for more than 20 km to register, in Mossurize district, in Nampula province.

This is happening in the zones of the tea plantations of Goi-Goi, Mucheneze and Mpengo, regions where Renamo is very influential.

In addition to walking for more than 20 Km, people wait in the queues for over two days in the hope of registering. Some opt for bribing the brigade members in order to obtain their voter card. In some areas there are still crowds of potential voters and there is a risk that they will not all be registered.

MDM suggests transferring some brigades from the municipalities to areas where crowds are attending the posts.

