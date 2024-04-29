Kenyans Attempting to Cross Flooded Areas to Be Charged With Attempted Suicide - CS Kindiki

29 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki now says any Kenyan who attempts to cross a flooded area will be charged with attempted suicide.

In his directive, the CS stated that enforcement teams have been deployed to areas prone to flooding.

According to Kindiki, the deployed officers will prevent motorists and pedestrians from making dangerous crossovers in these flooded places.

"Deploy enforcement teams at urban and rural road spots prone to storm water flooding and without bridges or where the water has breached the bridge to prevent motorists or pedestrians from dangerous crossovers and to arrest and prosecute offenders for attempted suicide and/or attempted murder as the facts of the case may be," Kindiki said.

He has also directed that anyone transporting passengers across flooded rivers or storm water using unsafe canoes or boats should be arrested.

He also ordered County Security and Intelligence Committees to inspect all public and private dams and water reservoirs and recommend cases where compulsory evacuation and temporary resettlement orders should be issued.

Speaking during a press conference, Kindiki stated that the inspection must done within 24 hours.

Kindiki's directive comes as the country is coming to terms with the loss of over 40 people after a dam burst and swept away homes in Mai Mahiu due to heavy rains.

More than 200,000 people have been affected by flash floods in Kenya since March, with Nairobi, Garissa and Tana River worst hit.

