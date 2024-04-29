Kenya: KQ Halts Flights to Kinshasa Over Continued Detention of 2 Staff

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) will suspend flights to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) tomorrow over the continued detention of its two staff amid an allegation of trying to transport uncleared cargo.

Allan Kilavuka, KQ CEO and MD, said that their detainment has disrupted the airlines' ability to operate flights between the two countries.

"The continued detention of our employees has made it difficult for us to supervise our operations in Kinshasa, which include customer service, ground handling, cargo activities, and generally ensuring safe, secure, and efficient operations. We also ask that our staff be treated humanely and respectfully during this unlawful detention," Kilavuka added.

Last week, the national carrier announced the apprehension of its staff at the DRC's Military Intelligence Unit over a missing document for the transportation of valuable cargo on April 12, 2024.

Kilavuka, however, argued that KQ hadn't taken the cargo due to missing documentation.

According to KQ, the two staff were taken to a military wing to record statements and were held incommunicado until April 23, when they were visited by KQ and embassy staff.

"We continue cooperating with the investigating agencies and the relevant Government entities in both DRC and Kenya to ensure this matter is resolved," KQ added.

"We ask that the Military court's direction that they be released to allow due process to be respected so that our innocent staff can return to their families and everyday lives without harassment."