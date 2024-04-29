Somalia: Somali Government Condemns Killing of Hormuud Telecom Workers

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a shocking and tragic turn of events, six employees of Hormuud Telecom, Somalia's largest telecommunications company, lost their lives in a roadside blast on the outskirts of Mogadishu, the country's capital on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, marking a day of mourning and concern for the safety of civilians and stability in the region.

The Somali government has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack, expressing its unwavering commitment to taking action against such violent acts. The government described the attack as a deliberate targeting, which is part of a series of attacks against commercial companies in Somalia.

This recent incident follows a pattern of targeted violence against Hormuud Telecom, with previous explosions destroying company branches and vehicles in Mogadishu and beyond.

The six employees killed in the blast have been identified as Hussein Maalim Abdi Weheliye, Mohamed Ahmed Wehliye (Gabashey), and four others. Their loss has been deeply felt by the company and the broader community, with Hormuud Telecom expressing its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Al Qaeda-linked militant group al Shabaab has been known to carry out similar bombing incidents in the region. The group has been waging an insurgency for nearly two decades, launching attacks on civilian and military targets to topple the federal government and establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Sharia law.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Somali government has vowed to dismantle the extremist networks responsible for such attacks. The government reiterated its resolve to combat these threats and restore peace to the nation. They emphasized the importance of community cooperation in the fight against terrorism, highlighting the need to stand united against extremist factions.

The government condemned the attack for its brutality, stating that it was against the principles of Islam and basic human values. They emphasized the broader risk that such extremist groups pose to key economic players and the general populace of Somalia.

As the investigation into the attack continues, the families of the victims and the entire Hormuud Telecom community mourn the loss of their colleagues, friends, and loved ones.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism in Somalia and the need for continued international support to address the root causes of instability and violence in the region.