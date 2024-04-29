Africa: Namibia Credited for South Africa's Freedom

South African High Commissioner to Namibia Thenjiwe Ethel Mtintso says Namibia played a critical role in the freedom and democracy of her nation.

This, she said, is a reality that seems to have been forgotten by many.

Mtintso was speaking during a press conference last week ahead of her native land's Freedom Day anniversary, which is celebrated annually on 27 April. This year's celebrations were held under the theme, '30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth'.

The diplomat placed special emphasis on the United Nations Resolution 435, saying this Security Council resolution called for the withdrawal of South African forces from Namibia, and the transfer of power to the people of Namibia.

"This is not our freedom alone - thanks to Namibia, and we are always going to bear that in mind because sometimes I get the feeling that people don't know that we are free because of Namibia," she said.

"We are emphasising partnership because we have been able to be where we are due to the collaborations that have been established with many states, including Namibia," she stated.

She informed the media that the South African High Commission celebrated the anniversary under the theme, 'Advancing Growth, Solidarity, Partnership, Ubuntu and Pan-African Unity'.

"This is what defines us, as Africans, particularly as southern Africans. No one can claim success without the assistance of another. Ubuntu means I am because you are; you are because I am," she passionately indicated.

On Thursday, President Nangolo Mbumba extended his congratulations to the people of South Africa on the occasion of their 30 years of electoral democracy and freedom from the chains of Apartheid.

"Thirty years ago, the world witnessed the ushering in of a new era of equal representation and non-racialism in South Africa. On this day, we remember and pay tribute to the gallant heroes and heroines, whose invaluable sacrifices paved the path towards freedom, unity and democracy," Mbumba stated.

President Mbumba then reaffirmed Namibia's commitment to further strengthen the excellent existing bilateral relations and strong bonds of friendship and loyalty between the two countries.