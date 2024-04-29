Uganda Railways Set to Resume Public Transport

Transport fare will double to Shs2000.

The Uganda Railway Corporation has unveiled plans to rejuvenate the stalled Railway transport after a full year of renovating the Railway line and designating different stages for the train services.

While unveiling the plan in Kampala, the executive director Uganda Railway Corporation, Mr David Musoke Bulega, disclosed that transport costs be increased from Shs1000 to Shs2000.

After a year of stalled operations that paralyzed the Kampala-Namanve 25km railway line that has been closed for refurbishment since April 2023, is set to reopen in a week's time.

The renovation exercise has seen the deadly spots and broken lines fixed with the train expected to rail swiftly.

"We have completely replaced them with new ones and this time round we have used concrete slippers, to ensure that the lines are stable," Mr Bulega said.

The train that had spent some good time without getting on rails has been taken through trials to ensure safety of passengers.

Mr Bulega said the main target of the passenger train is the working class and students.

He, however, urged the public to use railway transport responsibly.

With the transportation business set to resume, new stages have equally been designated to ease flexibility on the side of passengers and the train will run four trips, with passengers charged Shs2000 per trip.

Poor sanitation by people living along the railway line has however haunted the Railway managers as they are choked by those who dump rubbish along the railway line and crossings hence warning the public to use the railway responsibly.

"People drop garbage in railway corridor, and rubbish dumping in the channels. All these have been a setback in the renovation progress, although the task has been accomplished," he added.