Uganda: Govt Commissions Shs1.2bn Piped Water Project in Alebtong

The Ugandan government has commissioned a Shs1.2 billion piped water project in Alebtong district to address chronic water shortages and improve access to clean water for residents in Abako Sub-County.

The solar-powered prject , funded under the Local Economic Growth Support Project, is expected to serve 827 households across 17 villages, many of which were former Internally Displaced People's camps.

Residents of Abako Sub-County have long faced significant challenges in accessing clean water, with many forced to trek more than 2km to reach the nearest water points.

These boreholes and wells were constructed during the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) war insurgency and have become outdated or non-functional.

Alfred Okite, the Assistant Water Engineer for Alebtong district, expressed hope that the new piped water scheme would ease the burden on local residents.

"This project marks a significant step in addressing the water crisis that has plagued our communities for years. The use of solar power ensures sustainability, and we expect this to improve the quality of life for many families," Okite said.

The commissioning of the piped water scheme comes in response to district authorities' recent call for the decommissioning of non-functional water points established during the LRA war insurgency.

The move aims to ensure that resources are directed toward more reliable and sustainable water infrastructure.

Denis Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip, attended the commissioning ceremony and underscored the government's commitment to improving infrastructure in underserved regions.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that every Ugandan has access to clean water. This project is just the beginning of our efforts to bring about lasting change in Alebtong district," Obua stated.

The new water scheme includes public water stands where locals can purchase 20-liter jerrycans of water for Shs50.

This affordable pricing model is intended to make clean water accessible to all, according to Raphael Magezi, Minister for Local Government.

"We believe that everyone deserves clean water, and this project provides a sustainable solution that meets the needs of the community," Magezi remarked.

Institutions such as schools, health facilities, and government installations are also expected to be connected to the new piped water scheme, further extending the benefits of the project.

The initiative has been welcomed by residents, who have long struggled with water scarcity and related health issues.

With the new piped water scheme, the people of Abako Sub-County can look forward to a brighter future with improved access to clean water.