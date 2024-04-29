Uganda: Man Shot Dead Trying to Rescue Abducted Wife, Mother-in-Law

29 April 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Richard Oyel

A man attempting to rescue his wife and mother-in-law from criminal elements who had abducted them was shot dead on Sunday April 28 in Moroto District.

According to a statement from police, six armed individuals abducted Komowa Lote and her mother Nause Otiama while they were collecting white ants near their village in Lotisan Subcounty.

When Okwii Lochomen, Komowa's husband, received news of the abduction, he rushed to the scene to rescue them. Tragically, he was shot dead by the same criminals.

"The criminal elements managed to release the two women shortly after shooting dead Okwii Lochomen," Mike Longole, Karamoja Police Spokesperson said.

A case of murder has been registered at Rupa police station, and investigations are ongoing. One suspect, Lonyang Apa Lomunyang, is currently in custody.

"We regret this unfortunate incident and pledge our commitment to follow up this matter until we arrest all the key suspects involved in this murder," Mike Longole told Nile Post.

The joint security forces have urged the public to remain calm as they conclude investigations.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.