Uganda: Man Shot Dead Trying to Rescue Abducted Wife, Mother-in-Law

A man attempting to rescue his wife and mother-in-law from criminal elements who had abducted them was shot dead on Sunday April 28 in Moroto District.

According to a statement from police, six armed individuals abducted Komowa Lote and her mother Nause Otiama while they were collecting white ants near their village in Lotisan Subcounty.

When Okwii Lochomen, Komowa's husband, received news of the abduction, he rushed to the scene to rescue them. Tragically, he was shot dead by the same criminals.

"The criminal elements managed to release the two women shortly after shooting dead Okwii Lochomen," Mike Longole, Karamoja Police Spokesperson said.

A case of murder has been registered at Rupa police station, and investigations are ongoing. One suspect, Lonyang Apa Lomunyang, is currently in custody.

"We regret this unfortunate incident and pledge our commitment to follow up this matter until we arrest all the key suspects involved in this murder," Mike Longole told Nile Post.

The joint security forces have urged the public to remain calm as they conclude investigations.