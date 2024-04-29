Ethiopia Seeks 11 Billion Birr for Emergency Humanitarian Mission Through June 2024

29 April 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (EDRMC) has declared that an estimated amount of 11 billion birr will be necessary to furnish humanitarian aid until June 2024.

Commissioner Shiferaw Teklemariam has elucidated the commission's goal to provide assistance to over eight million citizens impacted by natural disasters like drought and man-made crises such as conflict within this three-month period.

To address the upcoming three-month funding requirement, the Ethiopian government is expected to contribute 5.1 billion birr, while the remaining 5.9 billion birr is anticipated to come from donors and partner organizations.

In February 2024, the United Nations announced its need for $3.2 billion for the fiscal year to deliver vital assistance to millions of Ethiopians confronting severe circumstances. Prolonged droughts, climate change-induced flooding, and persistent security challenges across multiple regions of the country have exacerbated substantial humanitarian requirements.

However, as of 23 April, 2024, only $287 million had been funded through the Humanitarian Response Plan, according to the United Nations.

Two weeks ago, a high-level pledging event held in Geneva, co-sponsored by the governments of Ethiopia, Britain, and the United Nations, received $630 million in pledges, falling short of the targeted $1 billion to respond to the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia.

Shiferaw emphasized that the commission is actively engaged in collaborating with diverse stakeholders to ensure the efficient distribution of humanitarian aid to vulnerable communities nationwide in the forthcoming quarter.

Additionally, he highlighted ongoing efforts to mitigate disasters through a comprehensive risk profile study conducted in more than half of the districts across the country.

During the preceding quarter, spanning from January to March, the commission rendered support to 6.6 million individuals requiring aid.

Within the current fiscal year's initial six months, the Tigray region received 238 million birr, benefiting 1.6 million individuals. Furthermore, an allocation of 277 million birr in cash was disbursed to nearly two million residents of the Amhara region. AD

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.