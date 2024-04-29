East Africa: Ethiopia's Just Cause in Having Access to the Sea

For all creatures living on earth, water is a great boon of nature. It is very difficult to find anything that is not related to water. Even if we only associate the benefits of this natural gift with the existence of human beings; we (human beings) can get a lot of basic benefits. To put it simply, water gives us food, hygiene, transportation and many other benefits. In order to know these benefits, it is not necessary to do much research or digging, just being human is enough.

However, water has many other positive aspects. If we look at this not at the individual level, but at the national level, we can see the benefits of the sea, oceans and rivers. Based on this, we like to talk about the importance of water in terms of the economic and political interests of a country, and related issues. We have been talking extensively with the guest we have invited, especially about the natural water resources that Ethiopia has, and the historical and natural rights that Ethiopia should have.

Before that, let's try to explore a little what the research results say about the economic and political benefits of a sea gate for a country. Access to seaports plays an important role in the economic and political situation of a country. The first role is economic growth and trade and foreign exchange earnings; He mentions that seaports facilitate international trade, allowing countries to earn foreign currency by exporting and importing. Another benefit is cost reduction. This means that owning a seaport can reduce the cost of efficient transportation of imported goods, consumer products and raw materials.

Another advantage is that they are competitive. He explains that access to (owning) seaports increases a country's competitiveness in the international market. In addition, he explains that it has a significant contribution to political influence and freedom. Mainly, coastal access gives a country more political influence, allowing it to assert its interests in regional and global affairs. These same studies have confirmed that owning a sea gate provides geostrategic options.

Some studies show that seaports help a country to effectively manage changing regional conditions by expanding its geostrategic options.

Water plays an irreplaceable role from the individual to the nation. Oceans serve as connectors between different parts of the world. Commercial ships transport goods across natural and man-made harbors, navigating these bodies of water for weeks or months. Seaborne trade routes meet humans' basic needs, making it essential for governments to control these sea areas to ensure the safety and sovereignty of their citizens.

Viewing water from this perspective reveals its significance beyond hygiene, drinking, food, and cooking, both globally and domestically. Consequently, countries worldwide dedicate extensive efforts to managing water resources, formulating policies for the careful utilization of rain and groundwater resources, and asserting control over adjacent seas for strategic advantage. In general, water plays a pivotal role in political, economic, and related human issues, underscoring its importance for both nations and individuals.

Water has been historically fundamental to

civilization. For instance, ancient cooperative societies based their lives on nature, primarily subsisting on fruits and hunting. However, as they transitioned to agriculture, settling near rivers, the foundations of civilization were laid.

Major civilizations like Greece, Rome, Mesopotamia, and China originated from agricultural practices along riverbanks. Subsequently, these civilizations expanded their reach through water-based transportation, with notable explorers like Magellan navigating the globe via water routes. Rivers have been crucial for agriculture, transportation, and trade, serving as the main arteries of world commerce.

The possession of sea gates is crucial for a country's development and regional influence. Seaports play a pivotal role in economic growth by fostering trade, investment, and industrialization, with significant contributions to infrastructure development. Ports also play an indispensable role in promoting development, creating jobs, and enhancing infrastructure in surrounding areas. Ethiopia, a landlocked country, faces inherent disadvantages due to its lack of access to the sea.

While Djibouti currently serves as the main port for Ethiopia's foreign trade, relying solely on one port poses limitations and risks. To mitigate these challenges, Ethiopia is exploring equitable port utilization agreements with neighboring countries like Eritrea, Djibouti, Somaliland, and considering future collaborations, such as the Lamu port in Kenya. The strategic significance of sea gates is multifaceted, enabling global connectivity, trade, and economic prosperity.

Despite abundant water resources, Ethiopia has not fully harnessed its water potential. The country's rivers, like the Abbay and Baro Akobo, remain underutilized, while other rivers are primarily used for electricity generation. Properly utilizing these resources is essential for maximizing their benefits.

Ethiopia must address internal capacity constraints and external influences to optimize water resource management effectively. Historically, external pressures, such as colonial perspectives on Africa, have hindered Ethiopia's water resource development. Addressing these challenges through expert-led solutions and policy discussions is crucial for leveraging water resources to alleviate poverty and foster national development.

Water is indeed the foundation of civilization and development, highlighting the importance of water management for sustainable growth. Access to ports and rivers is critical for landlocked countries like Ethiopia, necessitating strategic planning and diplomatic engagement to secure sea gateways. Collaborative efforts across sectors and generations are essential to enhance water resource utilization and promote economic prosperity.

Educating future generations on water management and instilling a sense of responsibility towards water conservation from an early age is vital for sustainable development. By prioritizing water resources and addressing internal and external challenges, Ethiopia can unlock its full potential and pave the way for long-term growth and prosperity.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald