Ethiopia: Ministry to Enhance Efforts in Addressing Data, Statistics Discrepancy

- Collective action is required to address various challenges emanated from data and statistics improper usage, said Ministry of Planning and Development (MoPD)

The above statement was noted yesterday by MoPD State Minister Nemera Gebeyehu while presenting Ethiopia's experience in data and statistics at the forum held at Economic Commission for Africa (ECA). He said that sharing experience in the forum is used for attaining sustainable development goals (SDG) through collective action. Giving due attention to data and statistics is really important to attain the expected outcome in Africa.

As to him, most of African countries shared similar experience that the culture of utilizing data, statistics, and policy making process is still lagging. Dis-connectivity between statistics and policy making is a serious problem in Ethiopia, indeed! "Likewise, development planning and the implementation of monitoring and evaluation (M and E) doesn't depend on the capability of the local institution is another factor for not bringing about significant outcome in data and statistics process. It demonstrates that the area needs to take serious attention and collective advocacy at large," Nemera said.

He further stated that every institution should give due attention to utilize the data and statistics in a proper manner in the African continent. It means that a lot of activities are expected of each institution as they have to know how effective national statistics agencies utilize the resources through establishing some sorts of coordination with various stakeholders especially which are working on data production, data management and data dissemination system.

"Capacity limitation and access to data quality is also another factor that is hindering the proper utilization of data and statistics in a modern approach, he added.

He further underlined that Ethiopia has planned to host three censuses within the coming three years on agriculture, business establishment, and health and education.