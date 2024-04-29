Ethiopia: Public Raises Over 1.1 Bln Birr for Abbay Dam in Nine - Month

- The public has contributed some 1.1 billion Birr for the construction of the Abbay Dam during the past nine months of the current fiscal year, the coordinating office disclosed.

The Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of Abbay Dam further indicated that out of the planned 1.4 billion Birr, it has managed to amass 1.1 billion in the reported period.

Office's Media and Communication Director Hailu Abraham told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the stated amount of money was obtained from bond sales, donation, and SMS scheme and other income generating programs from Ethiopians and the Diaspora.

Accordingly, out of the total revenue, over 14 million Birr was generated from Diaspora bond sales and gifts, while some 98 million Birr was secured from 8100A SMS scheme. Besides, Ethiopian Electric Power granted over 72 million Birr in the reported period.

"The money that was collected for the Abbay Dam during the past nine months surpassed that of the past year same period by 87 percent. Also, owing to an intensified participation of all segments of the society and the increasing local grants, it was managed to amass close 183,000 Birr in just one month (March 2024)."

Mentioning the mega dam's nearing completion (95.8%), the director stressed the need for the public's intensified support until the full execution. Since its launching, Ethiopians in home and abroad have raised over 19 billion Birr for the construction of the Abbay Dam, it was learned.