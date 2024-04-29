Ethiopia: Women's Engagement Crux of Matter for Nat'l Dialogue Success

Women need to participate in the National Dialogue not only because it is their right, but they could also play an invaluable role in realizing its vision of bringing national consensus, President Sahlework Zewde said.

The President made the above remark at the national forum that the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) organized under the theme Women's participation and role in the National Dialogue" yesterday.

There are various constraints that draw women back; nonetheless, as they are the primary victims during unrest and conflict; they need to have space in decision making positions and peace building endeavors, she added.

"Women need to echo their voice and play an active role in the National Dialogue. To this end, discussion by itself is not enough and it needs to be practical whereby women sit around at a table with men to confer on contentious issues."

According to Sahlework, women's participation in the Pretoria agreement on both sides is unsatisfactory, emphasizing the need to enable women to play an active role in supporting the government's efforts to bring peace and stability in the country.

The President further stressed that discussion and dialogue need to be the only ways to resolve differences expressing optimism that the National Dialogue will be the instrument to address the country's longstanding and contentious problems.

ENDC Chief Commissioner Prof. Mesfin Araya said on the occasion that the commission has been taking bold steps to enhance women's participation and role. Accordingly, the ENDC has made women's participation not to be relied on quota, instead ideas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Given the limited opportunity women are entitled to participate in national issues and the double responsibilities they have shoulder for long, their participation in the National Dialogue has remained stagnant. However, promising results have been registered in increasing their role and contribution in this regard.

Prof. Mesfin also stated that women's involvement makes the National Dialogue fruitful. Therefore, he called on women's associations and interest groups to support the commission in order to ensure holistic participation of women.

For Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye (PhD), leaving women behind would not only hinder the National Dialogue but it would also make it impossible to achieve. "While women constitute about 50% of the total population, they cannot be left behind while seeking for peace and development."

Women and children are the most vulnerable groups during instability and women's meaningful representation as well as participation would play an essential role in making the dialogue holistic and fruitful. Also, women need to deeply understand their value in peace processes and need to actively take part in the National Dialogue, the Minister emphasized.