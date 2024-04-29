Tsige Wegu has been passing through a lot of challenges due to cancer complications of her son. Eversince she knew about her beloved son's health situation, Tsige has left no stones unturned to find ways that could help to improve her son's health .

For the last five years, her son has undergone six surgeries . During these five years, Tsige's family life had been exposed to various psychological factors and financial stresses.

Since Tsige used to live outside of Addis Ababa, she and her family had initially sought treatment in their province. However, the severity of her son's illness and the exorbitant costs had forced them to exhaust all their financial resources within the first eight months. They were left with no choice but to consider returning home, defeated and burdened by the scars of their efforts.

In their darkest moment, someone came forward with a glimmer of hope. They recommend Tsige and her family to a new organization based at Tesfa Addis Parent Childhood Charity, which provides assistance to families battling cancer. This organization proved to be a lifeline for Tsige and her son.

According to international Atomic Energy Agency data, the cancer burden in Ethiopia is significant: of its 120 million populations, it is estimated that nearly 80 000 people were diagnosed with cancer in 2022, and 55 000 people died. These numbers are expected to more than double in the next two decades.

Tesfa Addis Parent Childhood Charity Executive Director Sara Ibrahim stated that the center organization is committed to providing comprehensive psychological and social support to children suffering from cancer and their parents.

The organization operates in multiple cities across Ethiopia, including Mekele, Gondar, Jimma, and Addis Ababa.

Sara emphasized the importance of identifying vulnerable individuals and offering assistance in various areas, such as food, clothing, transportation, and other related concerns. By addressing these practical issues, the organization aims to alleviate the burdens faced by families and create an environment where children can receive the necessary treatment and care.

Through the collaborative efforts of the community and various international humanitarian organizations, the center ensures that the children receive comprehensive support. This includes provisions for accommodation, transportation, education, birthday celebrations, clothing, and other forms of assistance. Furthermore, the center covers medical expenses outside of hospitals, ensuring comprehensive care for the children.

Grateful for the organization's support , Tsige said that the organization had been generously covered medical expenses of her son, Reflecting on the organization's 12-year journey, Sara mentioned that they have successfully treated over three thousand children thus far. The charity organization's unwavering dedication to its cause has resulted in significant positive impacts on the lives of numerous young cancer patients and their families.

At the recent event organized to provide psychological support to children with cancer by the Russian Embassy, Sara stated that they have been actively involved in providing psychological support to over forty children with cancer and their parents. The embassy has also expressed its commitment to expanding its contributions offering additional resources and educational support to the children in the future.

Psychological support plays a crucial role in the care of children with cancer, offering numerous benefits. It helps children cope with the emotional and psychological challenges associated with their diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, psychological support addresses the unique needs of children, promoting positive adjustment and resilience. It assists in managing treatment-related distress by providing a safe space to express fears, reducing anxiety, and improving adherence to medical protocols.

Furthermore, psychologists work closely with families, offering guidance and support to parents and siblings, fostering open communication, and strengthening the family unit during this challenging time.i

It was learnt that the provision of psychological and other support by the Russian Embassy to children's cancer patients in Ethiopia holds significant potential for strengthening the bilateral agreement between the two countries. This initiative not only demonstrates Russia's commitment to humanitarian efforts but also highlights the importance of collaboration in addressing healthcare challenges.