Kenya: 5 Killed in Donkey Cart Explosion in Northeast Kenya

29 April 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

A bomb hidden in a donkey cart killed five people and severely injured five others in northeastern Kenya on Monday, according to interior ministry officials.

"The bomb unleashed by the criminals was laden on a donkey cart to avoid detection," said Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki in a prepared statement, adding that "the crime scene [in the town of El Wak] has been sealed off for evacuation and investigations while various security formations are in pursuit of the attackers."

Kindiki did not identify any suspects in the attack, for which nobody immediately claimed responsibility. The region, however, is often targeted by al-Shabab militants.

The Somalia-based terror group has carried out attacks in Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi's military support of Mogadishu's counterterror efforts. Kenya is a major supporter of a broader multinational effort to stabilize the Horn of Africa.

The military mission is planned to end in December, which would leave Somalia largely responsible for its own security.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

