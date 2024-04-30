Rwanda: Ntagisanimana Charged With Misconduct

The local football governing body (FERWAFA) has given AS Kigali WFC head coach Saida Ntagisanimana a three-match suspension over Rayon Sports WFC coach Claude Rwaka during a heated post-match exchange in the Peace Cup semifinal second leg.

AS Kigali were eliminated from the Peace Cup after a 2-1 aggregate loss at the hands of Rayon Sports WFC. They were 1-0 ahead in the first leg before the Blues beat them 2-0 in the return leg at SKOL football complex on April 24, a result that Ntagisanimana found difficult to digest to the extent that she slapped rival coach Claude Rwaka in the face when he tried to give her a handshake at full time as a gesture of fair play.

After the pair's bust up, FERWAFA's Disciplinary and Ethics Committee on Saturday, April 27, summoned both coaches to give their explanations about the incident.

Sources indicate, that while the coaches were present, some of the committee members were not present, leaving the case unresolved.

FERWAFA, however, provisionally issued a three-match suspension to Ntagisanimana for her 'unsportsmanlike' behavior towards Rwaka her case remains pending the disciplinary committee's final decision.

The suspension takes effect on Monday, April 29, meaning that she will miss AS Kigali WFC's Peace Cup third place match against Fatima WFC which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 at Mumena Stadium.

Her punishment could extend beyond this season should the disciplinary committee decided to impose a lengthy ban on the coach.

Times Sport tried to reach Ntagisanimana for a comment on her suspension but in vain.