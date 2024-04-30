Kenya Airways Halts Kinshasa Flights Over Staff Detention By DR Congo Military Intelligence

Kenya's national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ), has announced that it is suspending its flights to Kinshasa, the capital of DR Congo, due to "the continued detention" of its employees by the country's military intelligence.

Last week, KQ protested the arrest and detention of two members of staff in Kinshasa over alleged missing customs documents of a cargo that was to be transported by the airline.

In a statement confirming the arrest, KQ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka on Friday, April 26, said the two staffers were apprehended by the Military Intelligence Unit in Kinshasa over "missing custom documentation on valuable cargo."

"Kenya Airways is unable to support our flights without personnel effectively. As a result, we reached a difficult decision to suspend flights to Kinshasa effective April 30, 2024, until we can effectively support these flights," reads part of a statement released by the airliner on Monday, April 29.

"The continued detention of our employees has made it difficult for us to supervise our operations in Kinshasa, which include customer service, ground handling, cargo activities, and generally ensuring safe, secure, and efficient operations. We also ask that our staff be treated humanely and respectfully during this unlawful detention."

The airline's employees were detained, as reported, by the DR Congo Military Intelligence Unit known as Detection Militaire des Activities Anti Patrie (DEMIAP).

The airline apologised to its customers for any inconvenience caused by the situation, and said it is working with the investigating agencies and the relevant government entities in DR Congo and Kenya to ensure that the matter is resolved.