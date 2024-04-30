Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi Visit to France Likely to Focus On War in Eastern DRC and Commerce

29 April 2024
Radio France Internationale
By Melissa Chemam With Rfi

French President Emmanuel Macron met his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi on Monday in Paris. The visit, which will continue tomorrow, Tuesday, will focus on business partnerships, but is also likely to touch on the war in eastern DRC.

Felix Tshisekedi has already visited Paris in the past for international summits, but this is his first official visit to France.

The French president previously visited Kinshasa in March 2023 as part of a tour of Central Africa.

During that visit Macron pledged 34 million euros of aid to Congo's conflict-hit east and said any party seeking to derail peace efforts there should face sanctions.

For this visit, Macron has organised a ceremony for Tshisekedi at the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris as well as meetings with political representatives at the National Assembly and Senate on Monday. He will visit the Élysée Palace on Tuesday.

Business meetings between French and Congolese partners are also scheduled for Tuesday during a Franco-Congolese economic forum organised at the conference centre in Bercy.

Meanwhile, Medef, the group representing French business leaders, will also host roundtable discussions with Congolese guests. It says it wants to foster French investment in the DRC, especially in agriculture and in the energy sector.

Congolese business leaders intend to plead for investments for small and medium-sized companies.

Demands for peace

But for the Congolese president, the main point of discussion is the situation in the east of his country, according to diplomats talking to RFI last week.

Tina Salama, the spokesperson for the Congolese presidency, told RFI that Tshisekedi's priority is to resolve the crisis in the Great Lakes region.

"France is the permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," she said, "which is responsible for proposing resolutions and declarations relating to the situation in the DRC."

Ahead of his arrival in Paris, Tshisekedi met with the ambassadors of Belgium, the United States and France to discuss the security and humanitarian situation in eastern DRC.

The three also went to Goma to assess the needs of the people displaced by the conflict in the east of the country

Tshisekedi also met Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday in Berlin.

Earlier this week, the French president encouraged the resumption of high-level talks between Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Tshisekedi.

Yet, Congolese authorities are still waiting for a clear position from Paris regarding the presence of Rwandan troops on Congolese territory, and their alleged support to the violent rebellion led by the M23 group.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.