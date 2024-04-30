Kenya: Water Authority Issues Flooding Alert Amid Seven Forks Spilling

Nairobi — The Water Resources Authority (WARMA) has warned of imminent flooding as a result of a potential breach in the Seven Forks Dams following sustained rainfall.

WARMA said the hydroelectric dams making up the Seven Forks were all at full capacity and spilling waters downstream.

The Water Authority said Masinga, Kamburu, Gitaru, Kindaruma and Kiambeere had received significantly high inflows from Mt Kenya and the Abardare.

WARMA CEO Mohammed Shrurie stressed that an early evacuation order on residents living downstream was necessary to avert potential flooding risks.

"Most of the dams in the country are full hence posing a risk of flooding due spilling and potentially breaching. As of 29/04/2024, all the 7 forks dam hydro electric dams comprising of Masinga, Kamburu, Gitaru, Kindaruma were overflowing and spillimg over the downstream areas," he said.

WARMA urged communities residing downstream to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to to alerts and directives that will be issued by the authorities.

The agency further cautioned that other dams in other basin areas of Lake Victoria, Rift Valley, Athi and Ewaso Ngiro North were experiencing overflows, and residents residing near these dams should equally be vigilant.

Further, WARMA stated that other major rivers and lakes including Tana River, Nyando, Athi River, Lake Naivasha and Lake Nakuru were experiencing high flows.

They advisory by the agency came againt the backdrop of a directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki for County Security and Intelligence Committees to assess dams and make appropriate recommendations.

He spoke even as the death toll from Sunday night's flooding in Mai Mahiu soared to forty-eight with at least thirty people reported missing.

The government has reported over 120 fatalities resulting from flooding in various parts of the country.