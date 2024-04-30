South Africa: Gauteng Health Department Concerned Over Rise in Teenage Pregnancies - South African News Briefs - April 30, 2024

Gauteng Health Department Concerned Over Rise in Teenage Pregnancies



The Gauteng Department of Health expressed concern over the rising number of teenage pregnancies and terminations in the province, with a total of 24,941 cases recorded during the 2022/23 period, marking an increase of 496 cases compared to the previous year, reports TimesLIVE. Girls aged between 10 and 19 were affected, with Ekurhuleni district reporting the highest number of incidents at 6,670 cases, followed by Johannesburg with 6,069, and Tshwane with 4,858 cases. The department plans to unveil a multisectoral intervention plan in Benoni aimed at addressing this issue, outlining strategic objectives and collaborative efforts to tackle teenage pregnancy in the province.

U.S. Backs Extradition of Ace Magashule's Ex-PA Over Corruption Allegations

The U.S. supports South Africa's extradition request for Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, citing overwhelming evidence of her involvement in corruption, reports Karyn Maughan in an exclusive News24 report. Court documents reveal Cholota's alleged role in illicit schemes, including facilitating payments from contractors and orchestrating kickbacks. The charges against her stem from her purported assistance to Magashule in securing bribes tied to a controversial asbestos tender. Emails and financial transactions implicate her in arranging payments for school tuition and travel expenses, allegedly funded by kickbacks. The extradition process is ongoing, with Cholota currently in custody following her recent arrest.

Woman Successfully Evicts Claimant in RDP House Ownership Dispute

Tebogo Liza Dlamini, who purchased a property in Nellmapius, Pretoria, successfully evicted a woman, JM Chuene, who claimed ownership of the RDP house almost 15 years prior, reports IOL. Dlamini, after buying the house in 2016 and having it transferred into her name in 2019, found Chuene occupying it, alleging she bought it from the housing department employee Oupa Mogale in 2009. Despite Mogale's assurances to Dlamini that he didn't sell the house to Chuene, he failed to evict her. The court ruled in favor of Dlamini, asserting that Mogale lacked the right to sell the property in 2009 as it hadn't been transferred to him until 2013, and any sale of state-subsidized property within the first eight years of acquisition is prohibited. Chuene was ordered to vacate the property within 90 days.

