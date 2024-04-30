Kenya: Businessman Cum Preacher, James Wanjohi Denies Sh600mn Fraud Allegations

Nairobi — A businessman cum preacher, James Wanjohi, has denied allegations that he obtained Sh 600 million after defrauding 4,000 Kenyans while promising them Visas to travel abroad.

Wanjohi now claims the accusations are just mere political witch-hunts by his detractors since he vied for the Roysambu parliamentary seat in 2022 general elections.

On April 24, police raided Worthstart Africa offices in Pension towers after several individuals recorded statements on how they were conned by Wanjohi.

"I know this is political witchhunt and business rivalry and I know I have rattled some businessmen and women who feel that they should cut my legs as of now so that I stop progressing," he said.

Wanjohi explained that Worthstart Company is only involved in Visa facilitation insisting the decision to approve an application lies with the relevant Embassy.

Wanjohi explained that he has not conned anyone with proof of individuals who acquired their Visas through his company and have already travelled to the United States and Canada.

"I have a contract with every client that comes to Worthstart and my work ends when I hand them over to the Embassy because beyond that I have no other power. I cannot be in a position to propel the embassy to issue or deny Visas," noted Wanjohi.

Wanjohi said he is ready to avail himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to help in investigations.

The businessman who is out of the country said he was made aware of the allegations since against him when he switched on his Kenyan sim card.

"I had travelled out of Nairobi and I was using a national foreign sim card. Switching on my Kenyan sim card I see messages flooding my phone that DCI is looking for me," he said.

Wanjohi further clarified that he is no longer a preacher at the Jesus Culture Ministry, saying he has moved to start his company which has been operational for barely a year.

"I seized being the pastor of Jesus Culture Ministries in 2022 and if the section of the media continues to insist that I am a pastor I would like them to go interview my church members. Let them show the public an interview of my church going on. There is no such church. My work is to build churches as I hand them over," he said.