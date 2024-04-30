Zimbabwe: Makarawu On Cloud Nine

29 April 2024
The Herald (Harare)

United States-based Zimbabwean sprinter Tapiwa Makarawu is riding on the crest of the wave following a significantly successful weekend that saw him punch his Paris Olympic Games ticket.

The 23-year-old hit the finish line first in the 200-metre heats at the Corky Crofoot Invitational Inter-College contest in 19.93 seconds to book his name at the quadrennial fiesta to run from July 26-August 11 in Paris, France.

With 20.16 seconds being the cap for Olympic qualification, Makarawu was well within the range and even broke a two-decade-long 20.12 seconds national 200m record held by Brian Dzingai.

And the highly-rated runner is elated with the achievement.

"Well, the race was great. I sat down and had a conversation with God as well as my coach," said Makarawu.

" We talked about a good plan, strategy and we came up with one. I ran according to the plan and it worked. Today I'm happy that I will be representing my country at the 2024 Olympics and I know they are going to have back for the remainder of the season, God being the back bone of everything."

Makarawu registered his appreciation to the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee for the support they are giving him.

"I would like to thank Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) for the support, my association, NAAZ, my coach Tabarie Henry, my family for the prayers, and above all, the Lord Almighty for an injury free 19.93 National Record."

ZOC spokesperson Chido Manuwa hailed Makarawu's exploits.

"This not only makes him (Makarawu) the new Zimbabwean record holder, but also places him among the favourites for a podium finish in Paris," said Manuwa.

"We are very proud of his exploits as ZOC."

Makarawu joins rower Steve Cox and marathon runner Isaac Mpofu who have already qualified for the world's biggest multi-sporting fiesta.

