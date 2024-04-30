Zimbabwe: Women Soccer League Returns

Zimbabwe Women Soccer League is to return to action with commencement date tentatively set for May 11 despite some hanging, unsettled issues.

The new developments follow a recent announcement by ZWSL, on instruction by Zimbabwe Football Association, of an indefinite suspension of the league from the previous April 13 date.

The suspension was to pave the way for the 16 clubs to fulfil some compliance requirements which included registering their players on FIFA Connect, pay their affiliations, come up with recommended standard player contracts and as well submit their club constitutions.

"We are delighted to announce the official start date for the 2024 ZWSL season, which will be Saturday, May 11th 2024," reads part of the statement on league commencement.

"We are confident that this delay has allowed clubs ample time to finalise preparations.

"Your hard work and perseverance in meeting these important requirements are commendable and position the league for a successful and exciting season.

"The ZWSL remains committed to fostering a thriving women's football environment in Zimbabwe. We are dedicated to providing a platform for talented female athletes to showcase their skills and contribute to the continued growth of the sport in our nation.

"We encourage all clubs to utilize this time to finalize training schedules, team rosters, and any other necessary preparations for the upcoming season."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, contrary to prior indications by the Theresa Maguraushe-led interim committee that match officials would be paid in advance, for the entire season, such has not materialized.

Clubs had also been promised that, starting this season, ZWSL matches will have a fourth official and that the officials had also been already paid in advance.

There were also reports that Zifa had indicated that US$200 000, which is part of the annual FIFA allocation to Zimbabwe, had been set aside for women football.

Of the total, US$40 000, was said to go towards the payment of officials and league administration while the rest was to be shared amongst the 16 elite league clubs (US$10 000 each).

So far none of these have materialised and clubs have been left in quandary after being asked to conduct player medicals on their own and as well pay the match officials using their own resources.

Interim committee vice chair Dumisani Sithole, who is also Faith Drive Queens director, said clubs are running around, trying to put resources together towards match officials' payments and league start.

"We are back to the same way things were running under the old executive. Clubs will have to fend for themselves to run the league and with the challenges rocking women teams, I am afraid some will not be able to fulfil requirements and even the fixtures.

"So far they have back tracked from their initial promises and asked teams to pay officials for the two opening fixtures, hopefully they will fulfil their promises from match day three going forward.

"We do not know what also became the US$10 000 that clubs had initially been promised."

Ivy Mukanahana, who heads the ZIFA Women's Football Desk, could not shed light on the issues when reached for comment.