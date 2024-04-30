Uganda: Justice Ministry Explains Hiring International Law Firms

30 April 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The Permanent Secretary of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Robert Kasande, clarified the ministry's decision to hire international law firms for international arbitration cases. This followed concerns raised by MPs on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during a scrutiny of the Auditor General's reports for 2022/23.

MPs, led by PAC Vice Chairperson Hon. Goretti Namugga, questioned why the ministry hired international law firms instead of Ugandan lawyers. Kasande explained that Ugandan lawyers lack the capacity and expertise for complex international cases. He noted that the ministry plans to build its capacity but lacks resources.

Namugga argued that Uganda has credible lawyers and urged the ministry to develop their skills. Kasande cited unfriendly international legal standards and requirements as a challenge for Ugandan lawyers.

Kasande also blamed the Solicitor General's office for delaying contract clearance and dispatch, hindering the ministry's performance. MPs were dismayed to learn that the office still uses analogue systems, leading to inefficiencies

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.