Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Taye Reaffirms Ethiopia's Commitment to Continue Promoting Peace in Region

30 April 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Minister of Foreign Affairs Taye Atske-Selassie reaffirmed the firm commitment of Ethiopia to continue to promote peace and stability in the region.

The minister held discussion with Catriona Laing, Special Representative of the Secretary- General and Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

During the discussion, Taye reaffirmed the firm commitment of Ethiopia to continue to promote peace and stability in the region.

Laing on her part appreciated the enormous contribution of Ethiopia to the peace and stability of Somalia.

They have exchanged views on how to further strengthen the partnership between Ethiopia and the UN to ensure peace and stability in the region.

