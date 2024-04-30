Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Taye Reaffirms Ethiopia's Commitment to Continue Promoting Peace in Region

Addis Ababa — Minister of Foreign Affairs Taye Atske-Selassie reaffirmed the firm commitment of Ethiopia to continue to promote peace and stability in the region.

The minister held discussion with Catriona Laing, Special Representative of the Secretary- General and Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

Laing on her part appreciated the enormous contribution of Ethiopia to the peace and stability of Somalia.

They have exchanged views on how to further strengthen the partnership between Ethiopia and the UN to ensure peace and stability in the region.