Ethiopia: FM Taye Bids Farewell to Chinese Ambassador

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie , bade farewell to the Ambassador of the Republic of China, Zhao Zhiyuan, who completed his tour of duty in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Taye commended the contribution of Ambassador Zhao Zhiyuan in strengthening the relationship between Ethiopia and China.

The Foreign Minister specially mentioned the elevation of the relations of the two countries to All Weather Strategic Partnership, which shows the special, strong and exemplary relationship the two countries has built.

China's support for Ethiopia's membership to the BRICS family is also another landmark in the longstanding relations between Ethiopia and China, that decorates the Ambassador's tenure in Ethiopia.

During the Ambassador's tenure in Ethiopia, various development projects were completed with the support of the Chinese Government the Foreign Minister noted.

Ambassador Taye, while wishing success in his future endeavor to Ambassador Zhao Zhiyuan, reiterated Ethiopia's committment to further consolidate its longstanding relations with the Republic of China with in the All Weather Strategic Partnership framework.