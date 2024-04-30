Kenya: American Institutes for Research Opens Nairobi Office to Support University Research

Nairobi — The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has commissioned a new office in Kenya to help conduct research and provide technical assistance in the East Africa region.

The newly opened office located in Westlands Nairobi will house 39 AIR staff members and will serve as the institution's regional hub in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and other countries on the continent.

Jessica Heppen, AIR Chief Executive Officer, affirmed that the hub will be conducting third-party monitoring for USAID's Afya Uwazi project to ensure medicines and other health commodities are reaching areas where they are needed.

It will also explore linkages between socioeconomic indicators and climate change in the region, as well as support communications and dissemination for USAID's Famine Early Warning Systems Network for humanitarian responses, particularly in the world's most food insecure regions.

"In East Africa, there is a growing desire to improve education, health, workforce, and economic opportunities as a way to strengthen communities and improve lives," said Heppen.

"AIR is making a commitment to be partners with the leaders and citizens of the region to increase opportunities and create a better, more equitable world for all," added Heppen.

Christine Kiecha, managing director of AIR's Kenya, stated the research hub will also partner with regional universities and other organizations to train both social and behavioral scientists.

"The challenges in East Africa are unique and complex and, for that reason, it is imperative that we work with those that are closest to the problems we are trying to address and understand the needs of those who live and work in these communities," said Kiecha, managing director of AIR's Kenya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Air is currently partnering with the University of Nairobi and the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to provide educational training and mentorship for students in the social and behavioral science fields.

It has also partnered with Kenyatta University and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology to collaborate on research and education.

The universities will receive $250,000 a year in funding through the partnership for a period of two years, with the opportunity to extend the agreement if desired.

Resources, research grants, scholarships, and trainings will be offered to all participating universities in partnership with AIR pan African partners, African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) and Union of African Population Studies (UAPS).