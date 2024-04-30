Uganda: The Care Giver - Movie About Need for Home-Based Nursing Services Premiered

The 'Care Giver', a movie that movie sheds light on the critical need for home-based nursing services and also educates audiences on effective caregiving practices has been premiered.

Premiered by Tick Bedside Nursing Care Limited, a leading home care service provider in Uganda, the function happened at National Theatre in Kampala.

Speaking at the function, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr.Chris Baryomunsi said the movie is timely, amidst Uganda's battle with high communicable diseases, noting it is relevant to the current healthcare landscape.

He aptly pointed out how the film addresses the pressing issue of rising communicable diseases and underscores the necessity of quality care services.

Dr. Margaret Busingye Bashaija, the Executive Director of Tick Bedside Nursing Care underscored the importance of professional home nursing care in addressing the healthcare needs of the population.

She said the movie serves as both an educational tool and a testament to the dedication of healthcare professionals.

Asiimwe Linette Joy, the Deputy Director of Tick Bedside Nursing and Elderly Home, shed light on the critical aspect of elderly care.

She said in a society where the elderly often face neglect or inadequate care, initiatives like Tick Bedside Nursing are invaluable.

Her emphasis on embracing professional care services while respecting African cultural traditions is crucial as it reflects a balanced approach that acknowledges the need for modern healthcare solutions while cherishing and preserving the richness of African heritage.

The premiering of the movie not only highlights the importance of professional home nursing care but also serves as a call to action for Uganda to embrace these services.

In the face of evolving healthcare challenges, it is imperative to adapt and utilize innovative solutions like professional home nursing care to ensure the well-being of all individuals, especially the vulnerable elderly population.