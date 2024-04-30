Tanzania: PM Commends KCB for Sponsoring Run4Autism

DAR ES SALAAM — KCB Bank has sponsored the Tanzania autism half marathon 'Run4Autism' to enhance awareness about autism disorder in the country.

The Bank has reiterated its commitment to supporting needy communities as a way to forge a sustainable future through strategic partnerships.

Gracing the event, Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania, Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa commended KCB Bank Tanzania for its unwavering commitment to supporting this noble cause.

The Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Christina Manyenye underscored the bank's deep-rooted intentions to give back to the community, embodying our brand ethos of 'For People. For Better.'

"KCB Bank is delighted to be part of this important initiative that will help to raise awareness about autism disorder. As KCB Bank Tanzania continues to champion causes that uplift and empower communities, we remain steadfast in our mission to build a brighter and more inclusive future for all,"

Beyond that, the bank is implementing several initiatives dedicated to bringing positive change under the 2jiajiri program which focuses on improving youths' entrepreneurship skills to minimize unemployment challenges.